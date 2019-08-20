Paul Babcock 2019 ESTC presentation - Aether Weirdness; It's About TIME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There are commonalities between various overunity machines dealing with air gaps (very important magnetic properties), switching methods, etc. that he will cover - including showing you his proprietary waveforms that his circuits produced while demonstrating overunity! In the full presentation you get to see it in detail: http://bit.ly/AetherWeirdness
Who is Harold Aspden, PhD and why is his work so important to the aether sciences? You'll see time and space in very simple terms that is arrived at with nothing more than simple algebra.
Paul covers some aspects to Dr. Harold Aspden's work. This work overturns Einstein's Relativity as commonly understood as does the work of other forward-thinking scientists. What is so important about Dr. Aspden's work is that it is using nothing more than relatively simple algebra that describes, time, space and other concepts in simple ways that makes them make sense in a very practical way.
Space itself has "energetic" properties and this is a huge part of the picture that everyone should understand so their foundation has meaning when it comes to the 'free energy' sciences."
What is Paul's experience with John Bedini's Glass Case Motor? You'll get the full details - TIME is of the essence and this is true in more than one way. Is TIME being manipulated in batteries and in overunity circuits?
Learn more: http://bit.ly/AetherWeirdness