I saw Jesus and was terrified - This Is What He Showed me.

And well should anyone in this day and in this hour. Those who are bent on destroying this planet and nearly all of mankind will soon have a rude awakening. Judgment is soon coming. The end will come when the wine press is full (when all sin has comes to it's fullness!). And from what is occurring in our world today it will soon come to fruition. No man can make this statement, "I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no man cometh to the Father but by Me," but only the living Son of God, Joshua, Jesus the Christ! (John 14:6) Seek Him while He may be found!