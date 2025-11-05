BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mom of Special Needs Child Explains How to Face Life’s Unexpected Trials - Katie Schnack
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
5 views • 23 hours ago


What happens when your life doesn’t go as planned? Do you trust God to help you weather the storm, or do you hide away in fear or get angry? Katie Schnack knows how it feels to be faced with unthinkable trials and fears. Her son was born with a slate of medical problems that have caused a host of health challenges that have taken a huge toll on her family. How do you keep going when you’re faced with the suffering of your own child? In her book, Everything is Not Fine: Finding Strength When Life Gets Annoyingly Difficult, Katie advises keeping your mind focused on the present. Don’t look too far into the future and overwhelm yourself! Give yourself grace when you walk through hard times, and remember, joy does return, and hope is always just around the corner. Find a great support system, as well.



TAKEAWAYS


You are stronger than you know you are and God gets us through our trials day by day


God can move mountains that we feel are impossible to move


Be intentional in finding little bits of joy and fun, even in the midst of trials and tribulations


Reach out to someone who is going through a difficult season and bless them with something sweet, like coffee or a meal



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tuttle Twins (get 15% off with code TINA15): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Everything is (Not) Fine book: https://amzn.to/4nyHwVb


🔗 CONNECT WITH KATIE SCHNACK

Website: https://www.katieschnack.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katieschnackwriter/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katieschnack/?hl=en


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #katieschnack #yearend #newyear #happynewyear #christmas #yearendsale #yearendparty #year #holiday #newyearresolution #goals #finishwell #divineintervention #leadership #beinspired #jesusiscoming #eternity #theend #hope #newweek #leadingwell #lead #leadingpeople #opportunity #focus #grow #strategy


Keywords
healthchildrenfamilymedicalauthorgoalsspecial needsnew yearpositivitydisabilitiestina griffincounter culture mom showkatie schnack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy