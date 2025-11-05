Mom of Special Needs Child Explains How to Face Life’s Unexpected Trials - Katie Schnack





What happens when your life doesn’t go as planned? Do you trust God to help you weather the storm, or do you hide away in fear or get angry? Katie Schnack knows how it feels to be faced with unthinkable trials and fears. Her son was born with a slate of medical problems that have caused a host of health challenges that have taken a huge toll on her family. How do you keep going when you’re faced with the suffering of your own child? In her book, Everything is Not Fine: Finding Strength When Life Gets Annoyingly Difficult, Katie advises keeping your mind focused on the present. Don’t look too far into the future and overwhelm yourself! Give yourself grace when you walk through hard times, and remember, joy does return, and hope is always just around the corner. Find a great support system, as well.









TAKEAWAYS





You are stronger than you know you are and God gets us through our trials day by day





God can move mountains that we feel are impossible to move





Be intentional in finding little bits of joy and fun, even in the midst of trials and tribulations





Reach out to someone who is going through a difficult season and bless them with something sweet, like coffee or a meal









