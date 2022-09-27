9/27/2022 Miles Guo: COVID vaccine disaster is the ultimate threat to the human society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/27/2022 Miles Guo: There are three major issues faced by the world currently: nuclear weapons might be used in the Russia-Ukraine war, the global economic crisis is on the way; the CCP is ready to wage war against Taiwan at any time. However, the real threat to humans is actually not those three crises altogether, but the COVID vaccine disaster. Only the New Federal State of China can provide a family-like haven for our fellow fighters to survive the crises and live on!