How Will You Pay for Groceries When Prices Keep Climbing?

American consumers paid whopping high prices in June for almost everything they purchased or consumed. The consumer price index soared 9.1% from a year ago – much higher than financial experts expected. The unabated runaway inflation is contradicting the official narrative told my Washington officials who want the American people to believe that the spike in inflation has peaked.

The “don’t worry inflation has peaked” propaganda replaced the “don’t worry its transitory inflation” nonsense that politicians and news networks were telling us months ago. On today’s episode, Rick shares how you can use faith to break the inflation cycle.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/13/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day