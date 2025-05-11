1:00AM Speech: Putin’s Main Points on Talks with Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Press waited, one said it was 1:00AM and still waiting in the Malachite foyer for Putin to show. So after 1:00AM. They were told ahead that it would be late, and that Putin would make it short because of the time. Putin talked about other things,... but here's this:
Putin’s Main Points on Talks with Ukraine:
- Putin proposed resuming negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.
- Russia has never refused dialogue with Ukraine.
- He called for direct talks with Kiev without any preconditions.
- Putin plans to speak with Erdoğan tomorrow.
- Russia is ready for serious negotiations aimed at eliminating the root causes of the conflict.
- He did not rule out a ceasefire agreement during the talks.
- Russia’s offer is on the table; the decision is up to Kiev and its Western sponsors.
“There is a war going on, and Russia is offering talks. Anyone who wants peace cannot oppose this.”