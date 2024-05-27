Honoring Fallen Heroes, Veterans' Sacrifices and Memorial Day Traditions

Hey there, Common Sense Ohio listeners! Steve and Norm dive into some intriguing topics on the latest episode of our podcast.





First off, the history behind Memorial Day, they shed light on its origins as Decoration Day and emphasize the true purpose of honoring fallen heroes. It's essential to remember the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women, regardless of personal beliefs or opinions.





Moving on, they tackle some hot-button issues in the political and financial realms. From the controversy surrounding a football kicker's commencement address to concerns about inflation and market corrections, they didn't hold back on sharing our perspectives. And let's not forget the proposed redefinition of terms in Illinois – renaming an "offender" as a "justice-impacted individual" stirred quite a debate!





They also touch on interesting legal cases, ranging from gun possession rights for nonviolent felons to a scandal at the Columbus Zoo.





Common Sense Moments





07:21 Honoring military sacrifices with motorcycle escort event.

15:58 Bruin decision addresses legal disability for firearms.

16:46 Issue raised on felony charge, Second Amendment.

29:40 Taxation, transit authority proposing sales tax increase.

32:41 Ohio law delays Biden's entry on ballot.

38:29 Requirement to opt in/out results in compensation.

46:20 Columbus School Board scandal, Congressman exposes subterfuge.

48:28 Government control extends outside of DC swamps.

55:36 Aspen Institute creates Commission on Information Disorder.





