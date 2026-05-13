Big show this Thursday on The HighWire!





For years, anyone questioning a vaccine-autism link was told the science was settled, with mountains of studies to prove it. One of the lead researchers behind those studies was just extradited to the United States under arrest on fraud charges. Del digs into what that means for the research those claims were built on.





Then, parents opting out of the vitamin K shot for their newborns are being told it is causing a rise in infant deaths from bleeding. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the real numbers and discusses an alternative that works.





And Del sits down with Danielle Gansky, who was put on SSRIs at age seven and has spent years trying to get off them. Her description of what that process has put her through is something no one should have to experience, and her story is one no one should miss.





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 May 14, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH