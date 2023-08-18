The Assumption of Mary - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.101 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





August 17, 2023





The Church teaches that the Blessed Virgin Mary, upon her death, was assumed into Heaven by the power of God. But how do we explain the Assumption, if we can’t find direct evidence of it in the Bible? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he reveals how Scripture, Sacred Apostolic Tradition, and the Magisterium guide us Catholics in our way of life. Then be inspired by the story of the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, New Jersey, whose “Nightwatch” ministry is a lifeline to the elderly and infirmed.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 101: The Assumption of Mary.





