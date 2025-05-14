© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Trump takes center stage for GCC family photo ahead of regional summit.
IDF issues evacuation warnings to civilians near seaports under Houthi control in Yemen
💥YEMENI HOUTHIS STRIKE AGAIN - This morning
Yemen’s Ansar Allah says it hit Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic missile—3rd strike in 24 hours.
Flights halted for an hour, millions flee to shelters.
Israel on high alert as regional tensions escalate.
Von der Leyen loses big in Pfizergate case
EU Court of Justice finds the EC President responsible for concealing information related to contracts for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines during pandemic