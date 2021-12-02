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Dr. Peter McCullough testifying before the Texas Senate
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142 views • December 02, 2021
Peter McCullough, a strong champion of facts, freedom, truth, and medical sanity, testifies before the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services. Dr. McCullough has been sued, attacked, slandered, criticized, threatened, and otherwise condemned by Main Stream Propaganda and its billionaire owners for daring to speak the truth. This is a must see.
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