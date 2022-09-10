A message from Jim Gale at AUREA Event in Miami, Florida September 9-11

Here’s a message from Food Forest Abundance Founder Jim Gale from the AUREA Event taking place this weekend in Miami, Florida. AUREA is an immersive summit that brought together world changing speakers, conscious leaders, artists, and activators of consciousness.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.