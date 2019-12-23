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The Unbalanced Body of Christ
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8 views • December 23, 2019
Does the Bible teach that Christian men have authority or entitlement over Christian women? Are they afraid of equality?
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
Mark 10:42-45,, Rom. 12:10,, Gal. 3:28,, Eph. 5:21,, Php. 2:3,, 1 Cor. 12:21,, Eph. 1:22-23,, Col. 2:19
http://bible.fether.net
1 Cor. 11:2-16
1 Cor. 14:34-38
Eph. 5:18-33
1 Tim. 2:11-15
book http://books.fether.net/index.php?theBook=NIC
Female Supremacism: A Parody http://www.fether.net/index.php?ID=44
My concise definition of Patriarchy: The belief that God can speak through an animal (Num. 22:28), a plant (Ex. 3:2), or a rock (Luke 19:40), but never a woman (1 Cor. 14:34).
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
Mark 10:42-45,, Rom. 12:10,, Gal. 3:28,, Eph. 5:21,, Php. 2:3,, 1 Cor. 12:21,, Eph. 1:22-23,, Col. 2:19
http://bible.fether.net
1 Cor. 11:2-16
1 Cor. 14:34-38
Eph. 5:18-33
1 Tim. 2:11-15
book http://books.fether.net/index.php?theBook=NIC
Female Supremacism: A Parody http://www.fether.net/index.php?ID=44
My concise definition of Patriarchy: The belief that God can speak through an animal (Num. 22:28), a plant (Ex. 3:2), or a rock (Luke 19:40), but never a woman (1 Cor. 14:34).
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