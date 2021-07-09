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THEY ARE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN - WATCH OUT! REALLY WEIRD!
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121 views • July 09, 2021
Crazy leftist gay like movement - better keep your hands off my kids, I won't know how to stop my anger if you dare touch me or mine! Come close and I will re set your brain with my fist!
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