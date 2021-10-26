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Tucker: Because of Joe Biden, it’s that simple
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90 views • October 26, 2021
Published 1 hour ago on October 25, 2021
By Alan Rugger
politicrossing.com
Excerpt:
"Tucker compares the Democrats’ immigration policies from before 2019 to those now, particularly how Joe Biden is breaking federal law while protecting himself from the consequences of doing so."
https://politicrossing.com/tucker-because-of-joe-biden-its-that-simple/
By Alan Rugger
politicrossing.com
Excerpt:
"Tucker compares the Democrats’ immigration policies from before 2019 to those now, particularly how Joe Biden is breaking federal law while protecting himself from the consequences of doing so."
https://politicrossing.com/tucker-because-of-joe-biden-its-that-simple/
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