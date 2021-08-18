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Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? George Orwell's Warning to the World | Academy of Ideas
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com

We're sure this will resonate with many. The point we would like to make is there is no escape from this type of dystopia by "going along, to get along". It only prolongs the inevitable. We can only end this if we act NOW, while we still have the strength of numbers. Do not comply. - FNQ Citizens Collective


By: Academy of Ideas
Original URL: https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george:c

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