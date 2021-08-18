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Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? George Orwell's Warning to the World | Academy of Ideas
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We're sure this will resonate with many. The point we would like to make is there is no escape from this type of dystopia by "going along, to get along". It only prolongs the inevitable. We can only end this if we act NOW, while we still have the strength of numbers. Do not comply. - FNQ Citizens Collective
By: Academy of Ideas
Original URL: https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george:c
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Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/08/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george-orwells-warning-to-the-world/
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Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
We're sure this will resonate with many. The point we would like to make is there is no escape from this type of dystopia by "going along, to get along". It only prolongs the inevitable. We can only end this if we act NOW, while we still have the strength of numbers. Do not comply. - FNQ Citizens Collective
By: Academy of Ideas
Original URL: https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george:c
Become a Supporting Member, access 55+ membership videos (more added each month) ► http://academyofideas.com/members/
Join via Paypal or Credit Card or with Bitcoin/Monero
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/08/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george-orwells-warning-to-the-world/
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofideas/
Podcast:
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hY2FkZW15b2ZpZGVhcy5jb20vZmVlZC9wb2RjYXN0Lw
Subscribe to us on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/academy-of-ideas/id1364706343
Subscribe to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KUNuDHErlMumZtNt6
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Intro and Outro music composed by Roberto Cipollina - robertocipollina.com
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