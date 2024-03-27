BALTIMORE BRIDGE FALSE FLAG! - They're Using Cyber Attacks To Bring In 15 Minute Cities!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy

Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore MD as a cargo ship slams into its foundation. Many are thought to be dead as people drove on the bridge as the collapse occurred. While the media is claiming it was an accident due to power loss on the ship, it's clear to many watching that this was a cyber attack. Why would someone take control of a cargo ship and kill a bunch of people while hurting infrastructure and the supply chain? Because the culprit is likely the government. There have been countless efforts to collapse the infrastructure and supply chain with false flags and cyber attacks are one of the number one ways false flags are likely to occur in the future as it scares people into compliance while allowing the state to role over into a new system of governance, more surveilled. In this video, we draw the line between what we saw in Baltimore today, how the crisis will be used and the insane new measures against freedom in 15 Minute Cities throughout the world. Technocracy is becoming the number one threat to humanity quickly. The destruction of the supply chain and the grid. The destruction of the economy. The destruction of the internet as we know it. The destruction of humanity itself. Then an Orwellian replacement of the supply chain with poisoned rations and intermittent power on carbon credit accounts attached to your CBDC bank account. A replacement of the monetary system with a new tyrannical digital one. A replacement of humanity with a transhuman "convenient" future of compliance. While there's a war on farms and governments use false flags to bring in a World War 3 scenario, at least farmers are standing up currently in London and they deserve attention. But the number one thing you can do to save yourself from the Great Reset is to prepare yourself. Stock up, build, grow, physically, mentally, strategically.

We must prepare and we must resist now.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

