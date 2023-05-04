Create New Account
What Happens Next with J6 Footage? | Tucker Carlson with Clayton Morris
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago
REDACTED Clip | Tucker Carlson on What Happens Next with the January 6 Footage


• What we need is crowdsourcing & to be in as many hands as possible

• The footage is owned by the Public, it is not owned by Congress… they don’t own anything. These are our servants.

• “He (McCarthy) has said we’re going to turn this over to the public & that can’t come Soon enough”

• “Don’t tell me it’s the same as 9/11.. if you start lying to me.. I’m gonna push back. Clearly Nancy Pelosi wanted this to happen


Watch the full interview:

https://rumble.com/v2crxec-tucker-carlson-the-truth-needs-to-come-out-redacted.html

Keywords
tucker carlsonredactedcapitol policej6jan 6 capitolrelease the tapesvideo tapes

