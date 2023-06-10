Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Dr Melissa McCann. 6-6-23

Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.
https://amps.redunion.com.au/
Dr Melissa McCann - BPharm, MBBS, FRACGP - Grad Cert Allergic Disease - Specialising in Vaccine Injuries.
Dr McCann has repeatedly called for a halt to the dangerous and NOT safe and effective MRNA Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Australia. She is championing a class action to recover compensation for injuries obtained as a result of taking one or more Covid-19 vaccines. So far $173,000 has been raised in this Class Action. If you or someone you know has suffered from these toxic shots, join the Class Action - https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
