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[MUST WATCH!!] 10-year-old boy vs mask mandate
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160 views • May 19, 2021
Benny @bennyjohnson
This 10 year-old boy just obliterated his school board’s mask mandate and calls out its unfairness and hypocrisy.
You’re going to want to watch this one…
This 10 year-old boy just obliterated his school board’s mask mandate and calls out its unfairness and hypocrisy.
You’re going to want to watch this one…
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