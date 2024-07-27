What you’re watching in the Olympics is confirmation you are ruled by a satanic pedophile cult



John Rich called out this symbolism and satanic worship taking place everywhere in the music and movie industry. It’s now right out in the open



“You watch some of these big concerts and music videos where they are putting satanic symbolism right in your face. For instance, Grammy award performances where people are literally coming out wearing satanic symbols, carrying out mock seances. But, I mean, it looked pretty real to me. In between their hit songs, they'll come out as just part of the production of the show. It's art.



It's just art. Go look at, there's a rapper named Lil Nas. When you see him giving a lap dance to the devil in his video, straight up. And they are not ashamed of you. Look at Eminem's new record where the titles are Lucifer, Antichrist, evil.



This is out right now.”

