China Re-Selling Russian Gas to Europe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1iyx7b75
09/07/2022 Vladimir Putin has successfully weaponized Europe’s gas supply by shutting down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Thus, Europe is looking again for an alternative source – Communist China. The CCP makes money laundering deals by importing large quantities of Russian gas and then reselling it to Europe