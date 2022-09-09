China Re-Selling Russian Gas to Europe

https://gnews.org/post/p1iyx7b75
09/07/2022 Vladimir Putin has successfully weaponized Europe’s gas supply by shutting down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Thus, Europe is looking again for an alternative source – Communist China. The CCP makes money laundering deals by importing large quantities of Russian gas and then reselling it to Europe
