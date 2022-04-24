Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:45, April 23, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥This afternoon, high-precision long-range air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces disabled logistics terminal at a military airfield near Odessa, where a large batch of foreign weapons received from the US and European countries was being stored.



💥During the day, 22 military assets of Ukraine were hit by high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces.



▫️Among them: 2 battalion command and control posts and 1 brigade command and control post, 11 strong points, as well as areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration. Up to 200 servicemen and nationalists, as well as more than 30 armoured vehicles and cars, were destroyed.



▫️3 weapon, military equipment and ammunition depots have been destroyed in Illichevka and Kramatorsk.



▫️1 Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 radar stations were destroyed near Novaya Dmitrovka.



✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 79 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 6 command posts, 52 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 16 depots of missile and artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel.



▫️4 anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed: 3 Buk-M1s near Kurakhovka and Romanovka and 1 Tor anti-aircraft missile system near Sergeevka.



💥Russian air defence means destroyed 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Izyum and Kherson, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2 over Lozovaya, Kharkov Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery carried out 102 firing missions during the night. Destroyed: 6 command posts, 84 strong points and areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 10 artillery batteries.



📊In total, 141 aircraft and 110 helicopters, 541 unmanned aerial vehicles, 264 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,479 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 278 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,081 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,321 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.