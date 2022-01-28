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Truth about so-called SATELLITES - Are they REALLY in "space"? 656565
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292 views • January 28, 2022
You'll have more questions after this video than before it, but one thing will be certain, you'll know that what we've been led to BELIEVE about this subject simply isn't true.
If one wants to continue to believe in the idea of "space" we've been force-fed, then knock yourself out, but just so you realize that the "space" as we've been indoctrinated to believe in, only actually exists in one place, THE MIND.
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565
If one wants to continue to believe in the idea of "space" we've been force-fed, then knock yourself out, but just so you realize that the "space" as we've been indoctrinated to believe in, only actually exists in one place, THE MIND.
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
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