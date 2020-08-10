ROCKEFELLER'S "RESET THE TABLE:" FOOD TYRANNY & TRANSFORM FOOD SUPPLY

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The Rockefeller Foundation has released a new report, "Reset The Table" -- an implied part of "The Great Reset" -- describing a radical transformation of our food system in the face of the most significant disruption to our food supply in history. The report calls to provide food to all (like UBI), use schools as community nutrition distribution anchors, de-fund farms/ranches via "true cost accounting" that includes CO2, provide funds to BIPOC, collect realtime data for AI/automation, and much, much more. Christian breaks down this report, which builds upon the assault upon global food supply and your ability to feed your family. Thank you for sharing this report to help spread the word.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/08/03/rockefellers-reset-the-table-food-tyranny-transform-food-supply/
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