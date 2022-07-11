THEY SOLD THEIR SOULS FOR ROCK & ROLL - PART 1 OF 4

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Fasten your seat belts as you go on an eye-popping ride upon the roller coaster of Rock, and find out how Rock s most popular artists have Sold Their Souls for Rock and Roll.
In this mind-blowing exposé Pastor Joe Schimmel reveals just how Satan has been effectively using popular music to undermine God s plan for the family and ultimately heralding the coming of the Antichrist and his kingdom on earth.
It's time to remove the blinders - guard yourself and those you love from one of Satan s most powerful tools! Hosted and narrated by Pastor Joseph Schimmel.