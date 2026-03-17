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$TRILLIONS IN WEFARE FRAIUD - NO ARRESTS - WTF TRUMP?
Dr William Mount
Dr William Mount
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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