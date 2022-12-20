Ijadu Zulu War Chant for The Brave

This is raw Zulu alpha male energy in its true original form. This is what makes the Zulu male so potent in his heart. Undefeatable and not afraid to defend his beliefs and territory. Each clan has its chant which embodies the ethos of the particular surname from its origins. This is the stuff that makes the white man uncomfortable and threatened. This is not a performance for outsiders to watch either. You either dress up with the gear or you go home. This s a recharge session for men. Highly recommended for African Americans visiting South Africa.