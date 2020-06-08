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There Are People On The Surface Of Mars
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1069 views • June 08, 2020
Posted on May 24, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh8oBrkTmuw
There seems to be a lot of controversy surrounding the Mars rovers. Some believe that the rovers never actually went to Mars and are actually roaming around secure rural deserted regions of planet Earth. There are those that believe beyond a shadow of doubt, the rovers are on Mars. Therefore, how would you explain the sighting of people?
Host - Jaime Maussan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh8oBrkTmuw
There seems to be a lot of controversy surrounding the Mars rovers. Some believe that the rovers never actually went to Mars and are actually roaming around secure rural deserted regions of planet Earth. There are those that believe beyond a shadow of doubt, the rovers are on Mars. Therefore, how would you explain the sighting of people?
Host - Jaime Maussan
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