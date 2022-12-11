Ukraine Update Dec 11, 2022

⚡️SITREP*** US Plans 2 More Years of Ukraine Conflict https://youtu.be/4RRAH39FcTA

💥In Kupyansk direction, more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen and 3 pickup trucks have been eliminated as a result of shelling of the enemy concentrations areas near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥In Krasniy-Liman direction, Russian troops continued their offensive, which resulted in the occupation of more favorable positions. 2 counterattacks by the AFU units reinforced by foreign mercenaries towards Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People''s Republic) have been disrupted by artillery fire and active actions of the troops. Up to 60 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 armored vehicles have been eliminated.

💥In Donetsk direction, Russian units continued their offensive, knocking the enemy out of fortified strongpoints. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 armored personnel carrier and 3 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

💥In South Donetsk direction, attacks by the AFU on the positions of our troops towards Sladkoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic) have been thwarted. The enemy has been defeated by artillery fire and driven back to the line of departure.

◽️In addition, 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been destroyed near Vladimirovka. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored personnel carriers and 4 pickup trucks.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized six enemy control points near Sinkovka, Kruglyakovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Bakhmutskoye and Kleshchiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 92 AFU artillery units in firing positions as well as manpower and military equipment in 197 areas have been hit.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 Ukrainian Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been destroyed at a firing position near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥4 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed by air defense forces near Yelenovka, Blagoveshchenka and Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️10 HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been shot down near Komsomolskoye, Novogorovka and Zhovtnevoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry