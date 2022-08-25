REDUCTION OF HUMAN POPULATION THROUGH GLOBAL VACCINE GENOCIDE DOCUMENTED (EXPENDED VERSION) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9Wtj3244I3D/

Premeditated murder rolled out in real time.All the scientific based evidence for the intentional harm that is done to human mankind right now is documented in detail under the following link: Premeditated murder rolled out in real time.

All the scientific based evidence for the intentional harm that is done to human mankind right now is documented in detail under the following link:





https://grand-jury.net/





More vaccine genocide documentaries:





https://rumble.com/vq5o98-testimonies-adverse-reactions-and-dropping-dead-after-the-covid-vaccines.html





https://rumble.com/vocpbv-testimonies-the-silenced-victims-of-genocide-2021.html





https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Global-mRNA-vaccine-genocide-2021-2022-with-testimonies-from-the-victims-and-medical-staff:9





https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Australians-Injured---Killed-By-The-%E2%80%9CCovid-Vaccine%E2%80%9D:6





https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Der-Genozid-2021--Ein-Film-u%CC%88ber-die-Opfer-von-Nebenwirkungen-der-Corona-Impfungen---und-Aussagen-von-A%CC%88rzten-und-Krankenschwestern,---die-ihr-Schweigen-gebrochen-haben.:3





https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Urgent-important-film-about-adverse-reactions--I-am-not-misinformation:d





https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Adverse-reaction-and-death-after-the-covid-vaccines:0





https://rumble.com/vocpbv-testimonies-the-silenced-victims-of-genocide-2021.html



