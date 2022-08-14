Faith & Liberty #23 - Sad Little Humans - w/ Brad Skistimas (Five Times August)

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Faith & Liberty #23 - Streamed live on Jan 6th, 2022.
God Help Us All through this Silent War, but y'all Outtayerdaminde if you think I Will Be Leaving Quietly. Tonight we welcomed special guest Brad Skistimas (Five Times August) to talk about fighting for freedom, censorship, insurrection, oh and I guess music too.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/