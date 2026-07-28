AJN Live - There Is No New War, This Is An Old War, We're Just At An Inflection Point - Michael Yon - 7-27-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POWERFUL INFO: "There Is No New War, This Is An Old War, We're Just At An Inflection Point!" Former Green Beret & World Renowned Combat Journalist / Geopolitical Analyst Michael Yon Responds To Ukraine's Long-Range Drone Strike On Iranian Ship & Drops Bombshell Intel On The New World War, Imminent Famine Crisis, & More! "The 2 Largest Systems Fighting Each Other Right Now Are The Chinese Communist Party & The Epstein Class Zionist Faction, And They're In A Death Struggle!" MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!