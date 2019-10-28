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If we don't protect our own, who will?
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37 views • October 28, 2019
Muslims do not immigrate to the West to join us, they come here to use us and abuse our kindness. We know that's true because we see what they do. Centuries of history show Islam and Muslim Culture are incompatible with Freedom and Liberty. Their values are not our values. They have no place here and Islamism should not be allowed in any Western Nation. We do not share their values of institutional bigotry, hate, violence toward woman and gays, genital mutilation, Beheading, stoning, Honor killings and slavery and for good reason. If they want to be Muslim they can do it somewhere else. Their beliefs have no place here.
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