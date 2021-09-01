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Robert David Steele RIP Tribute And His Talks with Me Jason Liosatos
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383 views • September 01, 2021
My tribute to ex CIA Officer Robert David Steele who passed away this week, and some of my talks with him.
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatoRobert David Steele https://robertdavidsteele.com/
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
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New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatoRobert David Steele https://robertdavidsteele.com/
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
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