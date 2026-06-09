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DEAR MOM I STILL LOVE YOU BUT YOU CHOSE DARPA ALGORITHMS AND GOV. PAID SHILLS TO LISTEN TO OVER YOUR OWN SON & THE SOURCE DOCUMENTATION I'VE SENT YOU!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video description feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help. 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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They finnaly said it!

"It's not a vaccine" 😂


The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is advancing the concept of using human cells as bioreactors to rapidly produce therapeutic molecules, including vaccines and antibodies

https://search.brave.com/search?q=human+cell+bioreactor+darpa&source=android&summary=1&conversation=1fd9b7a7ad43e076ec229c

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COVID-19 DARPA

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2021/covid-19

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Discovery Matters The body as a bioreactor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRcGFUBGs8w

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White House Summit on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing For The Bioeconomy 2021 https://rumble.com/v7abyzs-white-house-summit-on-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-for-the-bioeconomy.html

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Home | Cambridge Centre for neXt Communications (CXC) https://cxc.eng.cam.ac.uk/

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Internet of Everything ,University of Cambridge (public) https://search.cam.ac.uk/search.html?collection=cambridge%7Esp-cam-meta&query=Internet+of+Everything+

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Ian F. AKYILDIZ panacea.pdf https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf

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iec biodigital convergence gloval standard https://search.brave.com/search?q=iec+biodigital+convergence+gloval+standard&source=android&summary=1&conversation=092f14dca323c92756e9d2a8564408372b32

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itu iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=092f83928c2a93f1f3dec07bac9a979e53e2

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Blood goes wirelessPractical scaling of molecular networks 2023.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Blood+goes+wireless%0APractical+scaling+of+molecular+networks.&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08df21c4c6cc5d8506d0abf916566cd388d5

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2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

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6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?

https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


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VIDEO CLIPS: https://t.me/Nonvaxer420RUMBLE/128233?single







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IF YOU IGNORE THIS YOU ARE FOOLISH! CHECK THE DESCRIPTION! https://rumble.com/v77vz68-if-you-ignore-this-you-are-foolish-check-the-description.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a




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The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) utilizes the existing cyber communication backbone of the Internet of Things (IoT) to transmit data from nano-machines inside the human body to external servers. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+using+the+backbone+internet&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08eaf29d63e60a0e6f43b9ba455078d4f1dc



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15 December 2025 Bio-hybrid 6G networks with synthetic biology-enabled base stations for energy-autonomous telecommunications https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bio-hybrid+6G+networks+with+synthetic+biology-enabled+base+stations+for+energy-autonomous+telecommunications&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08ff1c71031c09dfbcb64cb6a3c80c3b04fc

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https://t.me/Nonvaxer420RUMBLE/133750


Winning the 6G Race

Presidential Memoranda

December 19, 2025 https://rumble.com/v76np6u-winning-the-6g-race-presidential-memoranda-december-19-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/


6G: #1. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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