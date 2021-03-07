Unusual properties of water - Prof. Dr. rer. nat. habil. Fritz-Albert Popp

Fritz Albert Popp (1938 - 2018), was one of the great German physicists.

He was mainly involved in biophysics and since the 1970s, he has been particularly concerned with the issue of biophotons, where he made his first extensive physical analysis, after their discovery in 1922 by Alexander Gurwitsch.

It is worth mentioning that the scientific documentation of the existence of biophotons emitted by cells, was made when a student asked him to do a dissertation under his supervision. Popp then told him, "Okay, I want you to prove to me that cells emit light." The student, probably thinking that Popp was making fun of him, told him "But this is impossible ... the cells do not emit light". Popp then said to him: "Okay, then I want you to prove to me that they do not emit light". The student was then equipped with high-sensitivity photometer devices, and in his attempt to prove that no light is emitted from cells, he was surprised to discover what Gurwitch had discovered decades ago as ultraviolet "mitogenetic radiation".

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