We Came Within Hours of Complete & Utter Breakdown of the Financial Payments System | Jason Cozens

Jason Cozens, founder & CEO of Glint Pay (https://glintpay.com/us), joins Liberty and Finance to announce a breakthrough that makes it possible to use gold like any other currency. Account holders can create their own personal gold standard now, by moving savings out of the bank into physical gold in vault storage, while transacting instantaneously anywhere MasterCard is accepted.





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:20 The challenge of how to own Physical Gold yet buy, sell, or spend it instantly anywhere you are,

5:30 How Jason decided to tackle this problem with a new financial technology company: Glint Pay.

07:15 The GFC came within hours of complete & utter breakdown of the financial payments system.

11:00 How Glint became the first company in the world to enable instant payments in gold.

24:25 On-screen demo of the GlintPay app buying gold instantaneously

33:30 Demo of sending Gold instantaneously

39:00 Privacy protections in place for your security

41:30 Use DISCOUNT CODE “LIBERTY” to save $10 fee, so your GlintPay Mastercard is Free





Disclaimer:

“At Glint, we make every effort to demonstrate a balanced conversation between gold, silver, crypto and fiat currencies when it comes to purchasing power and, while we strongly believe that gold is the fairest and most reliable currency on the planet, we need to point out that it isn’t 100% risk free. While we have seen a steady increase over time, the value of gold can fall, which means that its purchasing power can also decline.”





_____________________________

_____________________________

_____________________________

