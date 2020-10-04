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Pastor Franklin: President Trump supports us and our faith
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10 views • October 04, 2020
As the Faith and Freedom “Road to Majority” Conference continues, many evangelical and Catholic pastors are speaking out to boldly proclaim their support for President Trump and his conservative policies. One America’s John Hines has more from Atlanta, Georgia.
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