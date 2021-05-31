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Jesse Ventura's TV interview in 2009 with Dr. Rima Laibow exposes that the NWO started development of their COVID-19 depopulation biochemical weapon poison vaccine since 1974
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87 views • May 31, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). The attached video of a television interview done by Jesse Ventura with an insider Dr. Rima Laibow in 2009 is proof that they knew about their 1974 Illuminati NWO project to develop the COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon to kill 90% of the population. It shows that they have had the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine for 47 years or half a century, and this evidence blows the cover off of Jana BenNun’s spirits, who are lying that the vaccine was developed in just a few months recently and it is an experiment upon the human populace. Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO have prepared for Jesus returns since 2,000 years ago when Jesus said he will return and gave Apostle John the prophecies of his Second-Coming, and Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels did not rush in making the COVID-19 poison contagious vaccine in just a few months. Normally, vaccines take years to develop. As I had showed you photos of army trucks being deployed with very old chipped off paintings of the letter “COVID-19” on its side and 5G tower parts that say “COVID-19,” it shows that this COVID-19 vaccine had been prepared decades ago, since 1974. This whole made up story to excuse away the true reason for the placebo by Jana is a lie, and her continuous brainwashing of the humans with her lie that the 4th vaccine “Mark of the Beast” microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo QFS (Quantum Financial System) digital currency is not the “Mark of the Beast” is a big deception that has made many people, who are scared of the fake COVID-19 plandemic, take the vaccine, just like all the New Age witchcraft Satanist doctrines that the 3 guests that she invites to her Internet Christian ministry EMF shield products business interviews preaches and brainwashes her listeners with. Do not be deceived by her. Even common sense shows you that Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO fallen angels do not rush and develop things in just a few months as an experiment, but they prepare for centuries. They have time travel wormhole portal technology. They MILAB-abduct 40 to 60 million people every year, so they can experiment on humans for decades, and do not need to rush into experimentation in just a few months. Their materials already tell you that their plan is to cause mass deaths using the first 3 injection COVID-19 vaccines, in order to make the human populace panic and take the “Mark of the Beast” 4th vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo vaccine passport that changes your gene into the 3rd strand DNA “666” numeric name. Many humans are listening to her and her Semjaza’s medical science alchemy witchcraft doctor friends that the vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” and since they are afraid of the fake COVID-19 pandemic they are taking the vaccine, even though they tell them that they should not take the vaccine. Jana is even trying to force the real Christians to stop from warning that the COVID-19 vaccine is the “Mark of the Beast” by accusing the real Christians of being evil for tormenting the people who listened to her and took the vaccine by believing her that the vaccine is not the Beast Mark. Jana has also made her “Bible redefining” husband to teach her false deceptive doctrine that Satan Lucifer and the AntiChrist has to inform the populace that the “Mark of the Beast” is the “Mark of the Beast” with full knowledge and consent before taking the “Mark of the Beast,” so this COVID-19 vaccine is not going to be the “Mark of the Beast.” This is making a lot of people feel reassured, and to go ahead and take the vaccine, just to be safe. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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