Xi Jinping Couple Threw 5 Billion Pounds to Ride the Queen's Golden Carriage
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1k03b6f5

On September 9th, during his live broadcast, Miles Guo told some stories of Queen Elizabeth II. He revealed that Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan met the Queen in 2015, after they had carefully prepared for over a year.

