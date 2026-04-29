RT News - April 29 2026 6AM GMT

April 29, 2026

rt.com





The United Arab Emirates is leaving the world's largest oil-producing alliance, planning to focus on its national interests amid the deadlocked Strait of Hormuz. The Gulf Nations hold their first summit since Washington started its war on Iran, discussing the repercussions of the crisis as Saudi Arabia cut its investments in the US. And as the U.S. deals with the first criminal case involving insider trading on a prediction market, we analyze how the betting frenzy crosses the line between forecasting and exploitation.





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