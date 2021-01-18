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What Do We Do Now ? RADIO X 2020 1.17.21
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581 views • January 18, 2021
Four Americans ponder our present situation politically as Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and President Trump leaves office. Will there be a civil war ? Why is there s much military hardware and personnel in DC for the forthcoming inauguration ? What can we do to secure our freedoms ?
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