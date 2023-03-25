Close Shot! - Here a Russian Relief Squad Spotted by Drone - comes Under Fire from UKR Mortars and needs to quickly Dash to a Dugout for Cover.

It is not only the VSU under artillery fire. Here a Russian relief squad comes under fire from UKR mortars and needs to quickly dash to get into the cover of the dugouts to avoid becoming casualties - either dead or wounded. Without a doubt they were spotted by a drone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.