"Russia Larger Than Life" - 'Russia Day' - On this day Russia Celebrates our National Holiday - Beautiful Scenes!!! - Mini Documentary

This is originally from and created by, the Russian Embassy in London
On this day we celebrate our national holiday - Russia Day.
Russia is home to more than 190 ethnicities and unique cultures, 11 time and 7 climate zones. We tried to cram its vast expanse and enigmatic beauty into a 10-minute short. Enjoy our modest attempt!
Cynthia said: "This is a beautiful created short documentary that is worth the time. That only a few will ever have a chance to see in person, in their lifetime". Well done!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.