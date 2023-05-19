Create New Account
BIDEN’S NEW NIH HEAD COLLECTED MILLIONS FROM PFIZER
Published 16 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/bidens-new-nih-head-collected-millions-from-pfizer/

Biden’s new pick for Head of the NIH, Monica Bertagnolli, received more than 290 million in grants from Pfizer. This appointment comes more than a year after former director, Francis Collins, left the beleaguered agency. With deep ties to Pfizer and the cancer industry, she joins a roster of agency heads with questionable conflicts of interest, contributing to a growing distrust of our health agencies now seemingly beyond repair.

