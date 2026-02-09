More TKG Episodes Coming Soon! 👍🏾🤩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I did an impromptu and casual survey last weekend and found that some subscribers want to see more episodes of the Kamakura Gardener each week. So, I've decided to upload two episodes each week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays (as usual). The uploads will be at the same time as on Saturday: early postings for Patreon Patrons and TKG Supporters, and the usual early mornings for regular subscribers. I hope you all will enjoy the new schedule. Have a wonderful week! 🙏🏾🤩🐶