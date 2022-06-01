Final Preps Before Christians are Declared to be Terrorists by the Rogue State, and Intercessory Prayers for God's People

SORRY FOR THE BARKING IN THE BACKGROUND-THE RAVENS LOVE TO TEASE THE DOGS.

I tried to post this hours ago, but somehow, some way, Brighteon couldn't quite swing that deal, so sorry for its lateness.

If you've seen on Steve Quayle's "Q Alerts", God is calling for a day of national and personal repentance, prayer and fasting today. This to call on God to intervene against upcoming executive orders that will make Christians, conservatives and 2A supporters officially "terrorists", thereby making us enemies and therefore official targets of the state. Additionally, Canada has apparently enacted extremist, totalitarian gun control measures. Which seems like they are trying to push both the US and Canada to civil war. What a corrupt and perverse day we live in. God have mercy on us.

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life"-John 3:16