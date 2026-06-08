Lord's Supper Communion Anytime w David and Donna Carrico 02 25 2017

Lords Supper Communion Anytime w David and Donna Carrico 02 25 2017 -





Gather fellow believers to Celebrate the Lord's Supper / Communion and fellowship. Feel free to go to our Radio page and use our Chat Room. Pause the player above the chat and then open second window with this video to partake together.





Description Updated June 2026



Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. #thedoctrineofchristfojc #fojcradio #undergroundchurchfojc #FOJCRadio



FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico

Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"







AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found" Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc. Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.

• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• NEW - THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST FOJC You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&si=1ZNlmwga96mxVFZT

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault

• Throne Room Prayer - https://www.fojcradio.com/throne-room-prayer/

• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/



• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/







CONTACT INFORMATION:

(Always go to the website to verify as that is always up to date)

David & Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P.O. Box 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone - 812-566-0160







