Self-Reliant Saturday with Michael Hoffman: Solutions are closer than you may think

On this episode of Self-Reliant Saturday, Michael discusses the diversity of animal and plant life and how many of nature’s solutions can be found right in front of you.
Check out Michaels’ tip as he discovers a plant that can repel mosquitos.
#foodforestabundance #selfreliantsaturdays #permaculture #sustainability #plantharvest #herbalharvest #organicgarden #harvestingtips #gardeningtips #growflowers #growweeds #cuttinggarden #pollinatorgarden #selfsufficiency #naturalbugrepellent #foodforest #growfoodnotlawns
